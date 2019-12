SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was injured in a house fire that happened early Sunday morning.

The Sullivan, Lovington, and Bethany Fire Departments were on scene for a fire/explosion at the 500 block of South Grant in Sullivan.

Photo Courtesy of News Progress

All of the occupants of the home were able to get out without injuries.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is unknown and that the explosions were from oxygen bottles in the home.

Photo Courtesy of News Progress

This fire is still under investigation.