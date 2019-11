CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was injured in a fire that happened in a harvested cornfield.

It happened at 1288 County Road 2125 East, near St. Joseph Township.

Fire fighters were called to the scene around 11:42 a.m. Sunday morning and the fire was put less than an hour later, around 12:30 p.m.

The fire was completely contained and no one was injured.