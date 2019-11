RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was injured in a fire that ignited around 7 a.m. this morning.

The fire happened at 1064 St. Andrews Circle and extended slightly next door. It caused $35,000 worth of damage.

Police say all four people in the complex evacuated safety.

Residents of 1064 St. Andrew Circle can’t stay there tonight, but the next door neighbors can return to their home.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.