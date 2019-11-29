No one injured in early morning fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was injured in a structure fire that happened around 5:44 a.m. on November 29.

It happened at 730 Eastgate Drive. When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from the attached garage.

They made entry and were able to bring the fire under control within a few minutes. Residents of the home were able to escape.

The fire damage was limited to the garage, but there was some smoke and water damage in the home.

No injuries were reported and the residents have been temporarily displaced due to the damage.

Crews were on scene until around 8:24 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.