No one injured in Christmas garage fire



CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire inside a detached single-car garage in the 1000 block of W. Union St., Friday, December 25, 2020, at 1:05 a.m.

According to a news release, the fire was contained to the garage.

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from this single-car garage. Once on the scene, firefighters deployed a single hose line and quickly extinguished the fire found inside the garage.

The cause of this fire is undetermined; investigators were still on the scene conducting their investigation around 2 a.m.

No firefighter or occupant injuries were reported.