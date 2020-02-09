No one injured in car fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was injured in a fire involving a car Saturday early morning.

It happened at 1057 North Woodlawn Avenue around 3:55 a.m.

The Fire Department responded to a report of a car fire in the driveway close to the house and the fire was melting the siding. Firefighters extinguished it quickly.

Responders say the car was a total lose and the house had some damage to the siding, but the fire did not get into the house. Another car that was also in the driveway had some minor damage.

This fire is still under investigation and the cause is unknown.