DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was injured in an apartment fire Saturday morning.

It happened at 456 West Wood Street around 6:30 a.m.

The person who called in the fire says they believes an oxygen bottle blew. They made it out of the building safely and uninjured, but were relocated.

The fire was extinguished quickly. Other occupants in the complex were able to return home.

No other injuries reported.