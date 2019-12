CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews quickly put out a fire Thursday morning that was in a living room wall.

It happened near West Vine Street and Prospect Avenue. A smoke alarm alerted the person in the house.

Firefighters were able to put it out after they opened a wall near the fireplace, which is what started it.

No one was hurt. They are reminding people to have working smoke alarms in their homes and practice a home escape plan.