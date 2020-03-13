No one hurt in late night fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are investigating a late night fire.

It happened in the 3000 block of Olympia Drive at 11:41 p.m. Thursday night.

Firefighters arrived on scene to report heavy fire showing from the front of the residence.

The fire was in the attic, but crews were able to put it out quickly.

It caused more than $65,000 dollars in damage.

Investigators say the homeowner was working on resurfacing floors.

They believe it started from a spontaneous combustion from the polyurethane coating on house floors combined with rags in a nearby garbage tote.