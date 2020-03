CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was hurt in a house fire that happened Saturday, March 21.

The Champaign Fire Department responded to 1621 West Church Street for a fire.

When crews got there, they found no one in the home.

There was heavy smoke and fire coming out of the side of the house, but it was quickly extinguished.

The owners of the home have been displaced as a result of the damage.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.