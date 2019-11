URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters put out a garage fire on Thursday morning.

It happened in the 900 block of East Florida Avenue.

Sarah Mohr was driving by when she noticed the fire and called 9-1-1.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause is unknown at this time.

