SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The fire department along with the Tower Hill Fire Department, responded to a fire at the Kimble Foor farm early this morning, which took place near 1561 East County Highway, Southeast of Shelbyville.

Firefighters do not know what caused the fire and that it took several hours to put out.

It could have been a hay fire, but responders are not certain.

No-one was injured.