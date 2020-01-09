No one hurt in duplex fire

Breaking News
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters say no one was hurt in a duplex fire Thursday afternoon.

They say it happened in the 1600 block of Taurus Loop. When crews got there, they found fire and smoke coming from outside of the building and on the front porch.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly. One person and his dog were home during the fire and were able to get out.

The damage was mainly in the exterior, side and a part of the attic. The rest of the apartment sustained smoke and water damage. A building next to the duplex had some siding melted.

Officials say the fire was caused by improper discarding of smoking materials.

