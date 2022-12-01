CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a single-family house fire on Thursday.

At approximately 10:24 a.m., crews reported the fire on the 600 block of E. Eureka St. had begun to extend to the siding of the home. They quickly extinguished the small fire with a single hose line.

They said the cause of the fire is accidental and was attributed to improperly disposed smoking material. No firefighter or occupant injuries were reported.

The fire department reminds residents that smoke to not discard cigarettes in mulch, landscaping, dried grasses, leaves or other things that could easily ignite. They advise to use only a deep, sturdy ashtray and place it away from anything that can burn.