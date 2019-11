TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was hurt in a fire at the Danville Small Animal Clinic on Wednesday morning.

The clinic’s hospital manager, Tobi Burnett, says the fire started after a power surge in the office. No animals or staff were hurt.

Burnett says the clinic will be closed until all damage is cleaned up. All animals staying at the clinic were transferred to the State Line Animal Hospital in Danville.