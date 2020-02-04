No one hurt in afternoon fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was displaced after a house fire.

Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne said it happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday near North 11th Street and North Peoria Road. When crews got on scene, they found heavy smoke coming from inside the house.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes. Heavy damage was done to the inside and the attic.

No one was hurt. Two cats were missing, but one was recovered safely. Reyne said he believes the other may have ran away.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.