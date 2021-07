PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers say the driver of a semi-truck got out safely when his vehicle caught fire Sunday morning.

It happened after 11 a.m. Sunday on eastbound I-74 about 5 miles east of Farmer City.

A press release says the truck driver pulled over, and his truck and trailer became engulfed in flames.

Additionally, the trailer had wooden pallets loaded on it, but no products.