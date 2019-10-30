No one hurt after morning crash

DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) — A driver is okay after police say they drove their car into a pole and caused the power line to fall down.

It happened at Church and Eldorado. Ameren removed a hot wire around 7:15. Officers say they have responded to four other scenes overnight and ask you to drive carefully.

Decatur Police said one of the other crashes was a hit and run at 22nd and Hubbard. The driver didn’t stop at a stop sign, hit someone else’s car and kept going. Officials say they believe that person is ok. The scene cleared by 8:00 a.m. and they are still searching for the suspect.