No one hurt after house fire

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders were called out to the scene of a house fire Sunday morning in Georgetown.

It happened just after 6 a.m. near West South 2nd Street and Pearl Street.

A Facebook post says when crews got there, the back of the home was completely in flames. They add the neighboring building to the east was “compromised.”

Firefighters say they quickly attacked both buildings and knocked the blaze down. Crews then remained on scene for overhaul work.

The scene was cleared before 9 a.m., and the fire department says no one was hurt.

Westville Area Fire Protection, Chrisman Fire Protection, Catlin Fire Protection, Tilton Fire, and Ridge Farm Fire assisted with the response, in addition to Georgetown Police and Georgetown FPD Ambulance.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved in today’s incident,” says Georgetown Fire.