ROSSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was hurt when a grain dryer caught fire.

It happened at 309 East Attica Street in Rossville. Firefighters say they were able to get it under control and out in less than an hour.

This is the third grain dryer call the Rossville Fire Department has gone to this season. They say the high moisture in the crops has the dryers running at maximum, which is causing the fires.