URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters say no one was hurt after a car caught fire Friday morning.

It happened near Ellis Drive and North Matthews Avenue. Firefighters say the owner of the car started it to warm up the engine. They then went back in the house. Someone drove by the home and found the hood of the car on fire.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to the nearby house. No word yet on what caused the fire.