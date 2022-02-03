No one home during early morning house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur firefighters said they were fighting both flames and freezing temperatures during an early morning house fire.

Fire officials said the call came in around 1:30 a.m. for a house near West Division and North Church streets. They received multiple calls about the fire.

When crews got there, they found smoke coming from the first floor and on all sides of the house.

No one was home at the time. Fire officials said those living in the house had just left to go out of town on Wednesday night. There were dogs in the garage, but they were not hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.