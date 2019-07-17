No new leads in cold case search

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities searched a property in the 8800-block of North Glasgow Road, rural Warrensburg, in connection to a cold case.

Detectives received information human remains might be on the property. The remains were suspected to be those of Pamela Ray who has been missing since 1992.

Ray went missing from Panama City Beach, Florida, immediately after she and her children arrived for vacation.

Investigators say they were unable to locate any remains during their extensive search of the property.

Ray’s family and officials are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information should contact authorities.

Macon County Sheriff’s Office

(217) 424 – 0867