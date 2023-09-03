SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As part of the launch of the Skip the Line program, people will now be required to reserve a time at 44 of the state’s busiest DMVs.

An appointment must now be made for services including driver’s license renewals or driving tests. It is still possible to go without an appointment for some services, such as renewing a license plate sticker.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said the program will help reduce the time people spend at DMVs.

“The challenge we’ve had in the past is we tried to straddle and do both, take walk-ins and appointments. And it was the worst of both worlds. We had people who were waiting, people who made appointments who ended up waiting for their appointment time, it put way too much strain on our folks. So it was simply undoable.”

Out of the 44 appointment-only facilities, 20 are in Central and Downstate Illinois. Some addresses of affected facilities include 2012 Round Barn Road in Champaign, 3149 North Woodford Street in Decatur, and 1650 Wabash Avenue in Springfield.