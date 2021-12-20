No major injuries after 39-vehicle crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — No major injuries were reported after icy conditions led to a crash involving 39 vehicles in Decatur Monday morning.



Decatur Fire Battalion Chief Neil Elder said the crash was reported at around 6:45 a.m. Monday on the William B. Sands Bridge. Elder said 10 vehicles sustained significant damage. The rest had minor damage. Elder said most of the debris was in the northbound lane.



