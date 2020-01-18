No license suspensions for non-moving violations

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Drivers in Illinois do not have to be worried about their licenses being suspended for what they did when they were not driving.

Non-moving violations no longer lead to license suspensions. That is thanks to a new bill Governor Pritzker signed Friday.

He signed the legislation into law with a bipartisan group of lawmakers at the event. “Illinois now recognizes the fact that suspending licenses for having to many fines or tickets doesn’t make people pay the bills, but it does mean that the people who are suffering from this, don’t have a way to pay,” said Pritzker. More than 50,000 people get their licenses suspended every year because of fines and fees.

This legislation will also reinstate the licenses of everybody who is facing suspension.