No one hurt in morning fire

FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was hurt in a morning kitchen fire.

It happened on Owl Creek lane in Fisher. Firefighters say it started in a dishwasher in the kitchen. They are not sure what caused the fire.

Fire Chief Eric Stalter praised the woman that lived there for how she handled the fire. “The smoke alarm went off, the occupants were able to get out of there right away and closed the doors behind them. They got to the car and called it in. It couldn’t have went any better.” He continued to say that because of the family’s quick thinking, firefighters were able to save the house.

The fire is still under investigation.