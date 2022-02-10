CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An apartment building on U of I’s campus town hasn’t had hot water for over a week. The owner only has a couple of days left to fix it or the building is considered unlivable.

About 500 people live in the Seven07 apartment building in Champaign. They say they haven’t had hot water since last Wednesday, but were told it would be fixed after the winter storm. When that didn’t happen, a group of them filed a formal complaint with the city. People we talked with said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

Caroline kissel said, “We’ve kind of had water issues all year that I think may be attributed to the same thing,” She said, “We’ve always had to wait 20-30 minutes to heat up our water.”

A city inspector said the building was supposed to get a new part to fix the problem late today. After that, a deadline will kick in.

The city said in an email to residents, “If the repairs are not completed within 48 hours, then the building could be posted as not approved for occupancy.”

The city said that outcome is highly unlikely.