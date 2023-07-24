CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner, Duane Northrup, confirmed the death of a 2-year-old who was found unresponsive by his father on Saturday.

The child was found on Congressional Way near Freedom Boulevard at 9:38 a.m. Police said that on scene, the Champaign Fire Department rendered aid to a toddler having a medical emergency.

Northrup said Jayce D. Griffin of Urbana was later pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m. in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department. Preliminary results from the autopsy conducted on Monday revealed no evidence of trauma nor foul play.

“At this time, the death of Jayce Griffin appears to be from natural causes pending additional testing and final autopsy results,” said Northrup in a statement. “Additional information will not be released until completion of this investigation.”

This death is under investigation by the Champaign Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

Griffin is the son of former Illini basketball player Alan Griffin and the grandson of the Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Adrian Griffin. Adrian released this statement:

“My grandson Jayce was very special to me and my family and his passing is an agonizing tragedy that will be felt forever. I appreciate your respecting our family’s grief and privacy at this time.“