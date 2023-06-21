CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) – Today and The Morning Show, Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen came on in this week’s Meet The Mayor Segment. With the Fourth of July holiday coming up, she wanted to make sure everyone knew of a “No Fireworks” ordinance in Champaign.

“People really need to be mindful of our fireworks ordinance. It’s going to be really strictly enforced this year. We try to every year, but our chiefs, both fire and police have made it very clear that it’s very a dangerous thing to be engaging in.”

The ordinance prohibits people in Champaign without licenses from setting off fireworks except for sparklers and smoke bombs. Feinen cited safety concerns as a major reason for the ordinance. Also, with the dry weather in Central Illinois, it is even more dangerous.

“You don’t want to injure yourself or your family and certainly you don’t want to set your house on fire.”

So, according to Feinen, in order to be allowed to set off fireworks, you need a permit. Also, currently it is illegal to purchase fireworks in Indiana and bring them back to Champaign. So, it’s best to watch the shows made by licensed professionals.

“Please go enjoy the fireworks celebration on campus. But do not light off your own fireworks.”