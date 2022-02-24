SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said they did not find any evidence of criminal abuse and neglect at the Sangamon County Animal Control and Adoption Center.

In October 2021, allegations of criminal animal abuse and neglect at the Sangamon County Animal Control and Adoption Center arose on social media. The Sangamon County Board recognized the seriousness of the allegations and requested an independent investigation by the Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Within a month, Sangamon County Animal Control passed two surprise inspections from the Illinois Department of Agriculture, scoring the highest possible marks in all 12 categories, including animal health and care. The facility also passed an inspection from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

The Illinois State Police conducted a thorough investigation, interviewing staff members, volunteers and the individuals that made criminal allegations. Investigators found no evidence to support criminal animal abuse or neglect claims.

After a comprehensive review of the Illinois State Police investigation, the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office agreed with their assessment of the allegations.

In addition to the State’s Attorney’s Office, four veterinarians with shelter care experience reviewed the report and found nothing that rose to the level of criminal animal abuse or neglect and nothing out of the ordinary for a high volume practice attending to animals that are often not in good condition when brought to the shelter.