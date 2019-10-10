No deal reached in contract negotiations between union and district

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Teachers were picketing Wednesday as the future is still up in the air for the Blue Ridge School District.

The school board and the union met Wednesday night with a federal mediator. The federation says they made some progress, but a deal has not been reached.

The Federation President says they reached tentative agreements on student evaluation surveys and board paid retirement, but are still far apart on the issues of salary and health insurance.

Wednesday night, the union’s initial movement was from a one year contract with a 4.25% increase to a three-year deal with raises of 4% the first two years and 4.25% the last year. The Board countered with raises of 2.5% the first year and 2.25% the last two years. The union returned with a counter proposal of a three year deal with raises of 3.9% the first year, 3.95% the second year, and 4.15% in the final year.

On Sunday, the union authorized a strike. That could happen as soon as October 28. The union and district plan to meet again with the federal mediator on October 21.