No criminal charges against Chatham Police officer involved in shooting

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County state’s attorney’s office said there will be no criminal charges against a Chatham Police officer involved in a shooting.

In a news release, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said his office reviewed an investigation done by the Illinois State Police. State Police were called in to investigate the incident–which happened earlier this month–because it involved Chatham Police Officer Adam Hahn.

Officers said Chatham Police reported that a man was armed with a knife along East Walnut on March 5. The man was reportedly cutting himself and making statements that he would kill everyone.

State Police reported Officer Hahn tried to address the man when he ran at the officer with the knife in his hand. Hahn then fired his gun and shot the man multiple times. “The Chatham Police Department and other emergency personnel rendered life-saving aid at the scene and the subject was transported to the hospital,” said the state’s attorney’s office.

Wright said the purpose of the investigation and his office’s review “was to determine whether Officer Hahn was justified in using force likely to cause death or great bodily harm.”

He also stated, “Illinois law provides that a police officer is justified in using force likely to cause death or great bodily harm only when he reasonably believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to himself or others.”

The state’s attorney’s office found that Officer Hahn was justified in his actions. “This tragic incident illustrates the grave risks our police officers encounter every time they put on the uniform,” said Wright. “These brave men and women are regularly exposed to dangerous situations which require split-second decisions in the face of potential great bodily harm or death to themselves or innocent bystanders. The ISP investigation revealed that Office Hahn responded to the scene and was confronted with a clear and present danger to himself and others when the subject advanced toward him with a knife. I commend the Illinois State Police for a thorough and professional investigation.”