No charges filed against officer who fired at suspect

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The State’s Attorney Office has finished their review of the May 30th shooting incident.

There will be no charges against Grandview Police Officer Brent Sutton.

Investigators say Officer Sutton was near the end of his shift when he heard about a traffic stop near 11th and Washington Street on his scanner.

He joined Springfield Police in attempt to stop the suspects.

The release says Sutton activated his emergency lights and put his car in the path of the suspect vehicle. He then put his car in front of the vehicle at Wolfe and Converse Streets.

Prosecutors said Sutton drew his weapon and gave verbal commands. The driver put his hands up and faced forward. When Sutton was starting to put his weapon back in the holster, the release said the driver put the car in reverse.

Sutton then fired a single round at the vehicle.

The bullet did not hit the suspect, who was identified as Robert Goin.

State Police investigated the incident before handing it over to the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.