No Champaign ice rink isn’t stopping Illini Hockey Team

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illini Hockey Team has a new place to practice for the time being.

The U of I Ice Rink has been shut down for a while, so the team makes the trek to the Palmer Arena in Danville, instead. So far, they are only practicing. But arena officials have said if the Champaign rink isn’t open when the season starts in September, they can play there.

“Once the word started to get out there that we are doing this here in our community, it will mean a lot to our community,” said Joe Duagan, General Manager of the Palmer Arena. “This COVID has hit us pretty hard here, and this gives us something to be proud of and be happy about, so we are excited immensely to have them here.”

The team will be training three days a week.