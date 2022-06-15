COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A reported active shooter situation in Charleston Wednesday turned out to be false, according to officers.

Law enforcement were called to both Mars Petcare–a pet food processing plant– in Mattoon and the Vesuvius USA plant in Charleston around 11 a.m. The original report indicated a possible active shooter. However, officers learned the situation stemmed from equipment used by an exterminator at the Petcare factory.

Officers said there is no active threat at this time.