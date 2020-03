DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The NCAA has canceled all spring sports, that includes the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. In light of that decision, the NJCAA decided to push back the Division II men’s basketball championship.

It was scheduled to start next week at Danville Area Community College. They are now aiming at a tentative start date of Monday, April 20. The NJCAA will continue to follow all state and local mandates, restrictions and regulations as it impacts the tournaments.