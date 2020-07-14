NJCAA announces fall sports plan

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.(WCIA)- This is something that has been on all student-athletes minds, whether or not they’ll be able to participate in their sport during the fall.

The NJCAA has officially announced that a majority of seasons will be moved to the spring semester.

Some close contact sports will be able to start practice at the beginning of August, and competitions will not be allowed yet.

All winter sports will begin competition in January, and spring sports will stay normal with a few minor changes.

Parkland athletic director Brendan Mchale said presidents from schools in the Mid-West athletic conference will meet Tuesday to figure out their next steps.

“There’s a lot of pieces and moving parts, and we’re still trying to figure out how we can do what’s safe for our student-athletes and our community as well.”

Parkland basketball coach Anthony Figuorera says the change would be an adjustment,

“If we’re only playing in the spring and were allowed to do some stuff in the fall, it will probably be a lot of different than what we’re used to,” said Figuorera. “Just because of the time gap, some of our spring sports baseball and softball. They’re used to this kind of set up so we would probably lean on those coaches a little bit for some insight.”

Junior college championship dates are being scheduled, Danville hosts the division two national men’s basketball championship every year.