Nitrate levels return to normal

MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials say the nitrates in the town’s water have returned to “compliant levels.”

This comes after a water alert was issued for the town in December. Officials said the water had high levels of nitrates.

On December 26, they received water sample results that showed nitrate levels of 11 mg/L. In a press release, officials say this is above the standard or maximum contaminant level of 10 mg/L. Officials said babies, under six months old, who drink water with high nitrate levels could become seriously ill or die.

City Collector Paula Holcomb said they will continue to monitor the levels closely.