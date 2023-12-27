HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Hoopeston is taking big steps forward in its goal to revitalize downtown growth.

To kickstart the process, crews are set to tear down nine abandoned buildings on East Main Street and the surrounding area this Friday. City officials said the buildings were in a state of disrepair with sunken floors, holes, and — in some cases — unstable structures, making these buildings not only an eyesore but also a danger to the community.

The city is hoping that when the dust settles, they’ll be left with room to grow.

“There’s a big group of people here now that care, and we’ve got some amazing residents and citizens, and the goal is to take this mess down,” said Robin Lawson, proud business owner and alderman for the town.

It’s a demolition project worth half a million dollars. Nine vacated buildings in downtown Hoopeston will be knocked down on Dec. 29.

“As sad as it is, because it’s history and they’re beautiful, they’re of no value anymore. They’re now dangerous,” Lawson said. “So the goal is to see what we can do for the future. Put some green grass in, and then get some investors to come in.”

Lawson said the old structures have long been abandoned and forgotten about.

“You can’t walk inside some of them for fear there’s no floor, for fear the ceiling would come down. No, this isn’t a want. This is a need,” she said.

From business owners to City Council and into the community, the goal is a thriving downtown area. Civics chair, Kellie Ferrell, is hopeful for that.

“I think most people want to see a lively downtown again,” Ferrell said. “They want to see almost every building have some kind of a storefront inside of them, an active business. Right now, maybe a third of the buildings have an active business — and good ones. Before those businesses got here, though, it was dead.”

Lawson said that once cleared, grass will be planted in the spring. With the help of new businesses, they believe these properties will offer the city new economic opportunities.

“We want to see something downtown. We don’t want to lose our downtown,” Lawson said. “But as a City Council, very strong on that also, we’ve had residents come to us and beg, ‘We need to do something.’ So we’re here to work for the residents. We’re here for the city.”