KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities arrested nine people in Kankakee on Wednesday during a drug raid led by Kankakee police and the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG).

The nine people in custody include:

Randolph Douglas

Cory Trapp

Jawan Smith

Calvin Wright

Leonard Green

Takelia Dorsey

Bobbi Prindle

Elton Pendleton

Darryl Hollis

All nine of the suspects are charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Randolph Douglass and Cory Trapp are also charged with an unlawful use of a weapon. Takelia Dorsey is charged with child endangerment.

Officers found cocaine, more than 1,500 grams of weed, mushrooms, and Xanax pills. A loaded Sig Sauer 9mm handgun was also found in the search along with a loaded Glock .45 handgun.