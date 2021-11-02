Nighttime closures of U.S. Route 36 begin Wednesday

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Department of Transportation will close a part of U.S. Route 36 in Tuscola for two nights this week to repair the Interstate 57 bridge over Route 36.

The westbound lane of Route 36 under the bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting the evening of Nov. 3 and ending the morning of Nov. 5. Additional closures of Route 36 in both directions are expected next week, but details have not been announced.

IDOT said the closures are necessary to replace damaged beams on the bridge.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow for extra time for trips through the area, including use of alternate routes. Drivers are urged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limit, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The bridge repairs are part of the Rebuild Illinois program – a six-year, $33.2 billion program to improve roads, bridges and other modes of transportation.

More information on IDOT projects such as this one can be found online and IDOT updates in District 5, which includes Tuscola, can be found on District 5’s Twitter account.