CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time in two years, the Night to Shine event was back in-person.

The dance is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and hosted by churches all around the globe. The event is open to anyone living with disabilities, ages 14 and older.

Parents, caretakers and volunteers from around Central Illinois came together at First Christian Church in Champaign to celebrate after being virtual in 2021 and 2022. Parent Melissa Hoerner said she’s excited to see her daughter have the time of her life.

“I know my daughters been waiting to come back because she’s had her date all picked out for three years and her dress was ready to go. So, she’s really excited to be here tonight,” Hoerner said.

Those who put the event together said Night to Shine is more than just a night of red carpets, limousines and dancing. Parent Nick Beissmann said it’s a night for the community to come together to love on others.

“I see these kids a lot and I know so many of them and they’re all so fantastic. You can’t deny them. They’re awesome,” Beissmann said.

More than 500 people and volunteers attended tonight’s dance. It’s the biggest crowd First Christian Church has ever had at this event.