Next stop for old Christmas trees: fish habitats

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials in Shelbyville want you to think of small, swimming critters when getting rid of your Christmas tree.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, The Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources are again teaming up to accept tree donations through February 12. Trees will be bundled and dropped into Lake Shelbyville to serve the needs of fish, such as providing a breeding area.



There are two drop-off locations: the Sullivan 66 Gas Station south of Sullivan on Route 32 and at Johnstowne Mall on the west side of Shelbyville. At both sites, officials ask you to put the trees within the fence and not just drop them in the parking lot.



This is for real trees only, not fake trees, wreaths, or other holiday greenery. You should remove items from the tree, like decorations, a stand, or a plastic bag. If you have questions, contact Natural Resource Specialist Cory Donnel at 217-774-3951, extension 7001.



