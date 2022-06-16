CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – In a major step in the fight against the pandemic, advisers to the FDA unanimously voted to recommend authorizing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for kids as young as six months old.

That’s about 18 million children across the country.

Vaccines could be ready for this age group as early as next week. The decision still needs final approval from both the FDA and CDC.

Health officials said this is the next and important step in slowing the spread of the virus.

The CDC said more than 440 children ages four and under have died from COVID during the pandemic, and hospitalizations among that age group rose during the omicron surge.

Brandon Meline with the Champaign Urbana Public Health District said it’s important to get this age group vaccinated, because they typically spread germs faster.

“Kids are a little bit more difficult to behave as far as prevention process. So, no washing hands and touching faces. So, they are vectors of transmission of all sorts of infections, viruses and bacteria,” he said. “So it’s really important to have the opportunity to prevent the severe illness and hospitalizations and deaths”

They stress that children under five will need to get all their shots, not just one, to be protected. Pfizer’s vaccine is a three-dose regimen, Moderna’s is two.

The CDC is expected to follow the FDA, with a formal recommendation over the weekend. If that happens, shots could be available as early as next week.

CUPHD said they will be ready to put shots in arms as soon as they get the vaccines.

The public health district said they plan to roll out these vaccines like they have in the past. Vaccines will be available at their office and clinics will be held in the future.

You could also get your child vaccinated at your pediatrician’s office.

CUPHD said you won’t be able to get the vaccine at pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens. That’s because they aren’t allowed to vaccinate anyone younger than three years old.