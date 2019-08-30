News Gazette Media is being sold

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Staff was told today that an agreement has been signed to sell to assets to Champaign Multimedia Group LLC, an affiliate company of Community Media Group.

During the meeting employees were told the sale is expected to be finalized in November.

CMG is based in West Frankfort and operates newspapers and websites in several states including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New York.

As part of the sale process, News-Gazette Media has filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code.

Employees were provided with formal notice of a potential layoff planned for two week period beginning on October 31st.

CMG says they are working on a plan to rehire numerous staff members following the sale. But at this time there is no word on how many will be rehired, but officials say some employees will not be rehired during the transition.