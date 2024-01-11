NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Newman’s longtime newspaper, the Newman Independent, has shut down production.

In the year 1874, the Newman Independent began publishing hometown news. Now, 150 years later, the newspaper seemingly printed its last words.

Following the death of beloved operator and co-owner Dana Hales, who passed in August of 2023, the village newspaper printed its last copy on Jan. 4.

Matthew Hales helped both his parents run the newspaper since they bought it in 2011. He said the paper always looked to serve the town first.

“When you have the paper that’s centered on the community, comes out of the community, serves the community, when you lose that, then you lose a voice,” he said.

Village Mayor Dennis Kibler said the community will feel its absence.

“If you knew your kid was going to be in the paper, you want to make sure you bought four or five copies for your whole family, you know? And it’s going to be missed,” he said.

The newspaper’s co-owner and Dana’s widow, Cathy Hales, knows that for 12 years, her family always did their best to inform their neighbors.

“That’s what our paper was really all about, was community,” she said. “The meetings, the school, churches, you know, just the goings-on of Newman.”

Cathy said the newspaper could be revived if the right person came along to take over the century-plus legacy. In the meantime, the Newman Library, led by Matthew Hales, is actively putting all copies of the paper into an online database.