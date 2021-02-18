Newly hired Altamont School District superintendent requests contract release

ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCIA) — A man hired to be the new superintendent of Altamont CUSD 10 has asked to be released from his contract.

“I had such excitement when your faith in my professional abilities manifested into the opportunity to lead such a fantastic district,” said David Martin in a letter to the school board. “However, the events over this past week with the backlash from the community because of my involvement in professional wrestling and an acting job I accepted over 20 years ago have taken a personal toll on myself, the Board, and created a distraction from what is really important–doing what is right for the students of the district.”

Martin said that for the last 15 years, he has been dedicated to creating opportunities for students. “As an educator and leader, I have been successful in lifting up schools in difficult situations and improving the climate and culture so progress can be made on behalf of kids.” He continued to say that when he visited Altamont, he felt he could help students in the district and still felt that way even as he asked to be released from the contract.

“Everyone has a past. I am not ashamed of my involvement in the professional wrestling business,” said Martin. He continued to say that during his wrestling career, he had the opportunity to travel and meet new people as well as donate his time/resources to help raise money for those in need, including schools.

Additionally, Martin said he was on “The Jerry Springer Show.” In his letter to the board, he said, “With regards to my participation as a paid actor on an over-the-top talk show 20 years ago, I will admit, the 43-year-old David would have passed but the 22-year-old me saw it as cool and exciting at the time. At no time did I ever hurt anyone or do anything illegal. I am sure all of us have times when they would go back and make different decisions, however I believe that everything that has happened to me has shaped who I am today, and I would not change that.”

Martin stated that while he may have a “colorful past,” he partly believed some of the backlash came from another part of him, one he said he could not change even if he wanted to. “Being a gay man, I have been encouraged by the progress made over the last several years, but there is still a long way to go in promoting tolerance and equality,” said Martin. “We live in a fantastic country that gives us the right to agree and disagree in all areas of society. That is fundamental to our democracy. It is my hope that we continue a respectful dialogue and learn to be more tolerant and respectful of people’s differences.”

A desire to not stand in the way of progress within the district and its students is what Martin said drove him to make this decision. He ended his letter by thanking the board for their support and hoping “this can serve as a learning opportunity for the Altamont community and a means to move forward.”