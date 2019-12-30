New Year’s Eve celebrations

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many places around the state want to help you celebrate New Year’s Eve on December 31.
Here are a few events going on around Central Illinois to bring in the new year
- Skateland (Savoy): 7 p.m.-1 a.m. ($12: includes hot dog & soda. Skate rental is extra.)
- Logic Champaign: 6-10 p.m. ($10: includes magician and dance party)
- JT Walker’s Restaurant & Brewery (Mahomet): 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. (Special dinner menu, music, and a champagne toast at midnight.
- Museum of the Grand Prairie (Mahomet): 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Noon Day Celebration with snacks, crafts and balloon drop at noon. Free)
- Bunny’s Tavern (Urbana): 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. (Food, drinks, DJ and free champagne toast at midnight)
- The City Center (Champaign): 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. (Performances from Feudin Hillbillys & 90’s Daughter)
- Children’s Museum of Illinois (Decatur): 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Music, crafts and balloon drop at noon. Pre-registration required: $2 for members…$10 for non-members)
- Decatur Civic Center: 7:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. (New Year’s Eve Skate. $10)
- Joe’s Bar (Mattoon): 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. (Masquerade Bash)
- Yoder’s Kitchen (Arthur): 4:30 – 8 p.m. (Prime Rib Buffet – $26.95)
- New Beginnings Church (Gibson City): 8:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. (Food & fellowship)