New women’s clinic opens

DANVILLE, Ill. — Women’s Care Clinic is opening a brand new facility.

Last year, staff serviced about 400 patients. Nurses say their offices were filled with people coming in for care.

The new facility is three times the size of the old, and was fully paid for through donations from the community.

There are two ultrasound rooms, a room for volunteers, meetings, and places for other services.

The Director says they are looking forward to meeting the health needs of families and helping even more patients this year.